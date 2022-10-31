College Football Mascot Suspended For Actions Saturday

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

A college football mascot has been suspended for its behavior over the weekend.

The Stanford Tree mascot announced on Sunday night that it's been suspended for its behavior at the football game over the weekend.

"Stanford has decided to suspend the Tree for walking out onto the field last game with a sign reading 'Stanford Hates Fun'. Tree socials will be inactive for the next few months. See y'all soon," the mascot announced.

Stanford lost to UCLA on Saturday, 38-13.

Another mascot will step up in its place now.

“Heyo, previous Tree (#43) here. Some of y’all have been asking, so I’ll clarify that [Stanford band] leadership reached this decision as per established Band policy. But don’t worry, I’ll be coming out of retirement until #44 returns in the winter,” a follow-up tweet reads.

Stanford is set to host Washington State on Saturday.