Details Emerging On Medical Plans For College Football Season

We’ve already started seeing some drastic changes to the upcoming college football schedule. While there are significant doubts about having a fall season at all, it would look very different at a minimum.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced that they’re heading to conference-only scheduling for the fall. There are multiple goals in reducing the games and the number of teams that member schools will play. While there are some travel concerns, they obviously aren’t paramount to leagues that span from Nebraska to Maryland and Arizona to The Palouse. The bigger problem it helps solve is getting all schools on the same page with regard to protocols.

Now, the rest of the Power Five may be getting into lock step. According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, the five commissioners from college football’s top leagues are set to put out a new report today, with recommendations for testing. It would be a step forward in knowing what a season may look like for players this fall.

It is good that they’re trying to get some structure settled in advance, but college football still faces a significant number of obstacles, even compared to other sports. Large rosters, interaction with other students on large campuses, and the various issues stemming from amateurisms all present very unique challenges. It’s going to be very difficult to pull off, and questions remain over what happens if a team has a major outbreak.

Stadium’s Brett McMurphy has added a bit to the original Thamel report. He says one potential model will have players tested on Wednesdays before Saturday games.

The cost associated with testing entire rosters full of players at least once a week is significant, which is a major concern for the smaller Group of Five leagues. Combined with the potential loss of revenue from games against the Power Five this fall, if more of those leagues opt to cancel non-conference play, and this could be a very rough year for those programs.

