There Are 3 Overwhelming National Title Favorites Right Now

If the oddsmakers are correct, the college football national title competition is a three-horse race this season.

Clemson and Alabama are the top two teams in both major polls, and have clearly been the two best teams to take the field so far this season. Behind them, Ohio State looms.

The Buckeyes finally get things underway this weekend and are the overwhelming favorites to once again win the Big Ten. Ryan Day’s team is also expected to get back to the College Football Playoff.

According to the latest title odds from SuperBook.com, it is these three teams…and then everyone else. The Tigers, Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are clearly the betting favorites.

New @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookSports: Bama 8/5

Clemson 9/4

OhioSt 7/2

UGA 16/1

PSU 25/1

UF, ND 30/1

Oregon 40/1

OkSt, USC, Wis 60/1

A&M, BYU, ISU, Mich 80/1

Minn, OU 100/1

KSU, Miami 200/1

Boise, Cincy, UNC, Tex 300/1

ASU, Iowa, Wash 500/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 19, 2020

In all honesty though, take a look at the teams behind ‘Bama, Clemson and Ohio State. Sure, at least one of them will be in the playoff, but do you feel good about any of them actually winning the whole thing?

Now, we’re not saying all the other teams shouldn’t bother showing up the rest of the way, but we’d be stunned if one of the three big favorites wasn’t celebrating another national title come January.