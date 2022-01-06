College Football National Title Sites Announced For 2025, ’26

Although the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship game has yet to take place, the hosts for the 2025 and 2026 title contests have reportedly been decided.

According to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, Las Vegas will host the college football national title in 2025. Miami will then serve as the site for the championship game in 2026.

The two cities would be the final ones to host the games under the current College Football Playoff contract.

As of this year, the dates for the two championship tilts are still undecided. Depending on whether or not the CFP decides to expand, the 2025 game would take place either Jan. 6 or Jan. 20, whereas the 2026 contest would be played on Jan. 5 or Jan. 19.

Las Vegas will be the 11th unique city to host the national championship game in as many years. It would also mark the first College Football title game to take place at Allegiant Stadium, which plans to host the Super Bowl in Feb. of 2024.

Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium will become the first venue to host the title game twice after serving as the site of the contest in 2021, following the 2020 season. However, due to COVID-19, attendance was limited to 20 percent. College football officials wanted to award Miami with another national championship as soon as possible to make up for lost revenue in 2021, according to McMurphy.

Before college football fans get too excited about the title games in 2025 and 2026, three more national championships have to take place. Next season’s title game will be played in Los Angeles (Jan. 9, 2023) before the 2024 contest takes place in Houston (Jan. 8, 2024).

The national championship game for the 2021 season is scheduled to kick off in Indianapolis this Monday, Jan. 10.