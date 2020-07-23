College Football News Ranks The SEC’s Best, Worst Coach

The 2020 college football season is set to begin in less than two months.

College football is in a state of uncertainty right now, but every major conference is still planning on hitting the gridiron this fall. The SEC is one of a few conferences that has yet to make any adjustments to their schedule.

In anticipation of the 2020 season, College Football News has ranked every head coach in the Southeastern Conference.

No one should be surprised by the analyst’s pick at No. 1. It’s still Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Saban is coming off a somewhat disappointing 2019 season. The Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff hopes were lost when Tua Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending injury in November. Mac Jones was unable to lead Alabama to a win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Alabama is hoping for revenge in 2020. The Crimson Tide should enter the 2020 season as an SEC favorite and College Football Playoff frontrunner.

On the opposite end of the list, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman comes in as the worst head coach in the SEC. Pittman was a surprising hire by the Razorbacks this offseason. He previously served as the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia.

Pittman clearly has a lot to prove in 2020.

