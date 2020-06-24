2020 College Football Game Has Been Rescheduled

Over the last few weeks, college football programs have joined in on the national protests over the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others at the hands of police. Many of those programs are pursuing an initiative to register players to vote.

A number of the programs have pledged to give players off on Election Day on Nov. 3. A college football game scheduled for that night is now being moved.

The MAC hosts games throughout the week for increased exposure. That Tuesday night was set to feature a potentially big conference game between Buffalo and Northern Illinois. That game is now being pushed up in the schedule.

The Bulls and Huskies will now face off on Saturday, Oct. 31, adding to the Halloween slate. The decision comes after the NCAA publicly supported programs moving team activities off of Election Day.

“The Mid-American Conference announced today, June 22nd, that the Buffalo at Northern Illinois football game originally scheduled for Tuesday, November 3rd has been moved to Saturday, October 31st,” the conference announced.

“The game is being moved in response to a statement made by the NCAA and its Board of Governors that encourages all member schools to assist students in registering to vote in the upcoming national election and to designate November 3, 2020, as a day off from athletics activity. “The MAC, along with ESPN, will announce broadcast information and as well kickoff time 12 days prior to the scheduled contest.”

Both teams had that Saturday open, with the Tuesday game scheduled, and will have byes the following week.