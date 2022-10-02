College Football Offensive Coordinator Fired After Saturday's Loss

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A prominent offensive coordinator has reportedly been fired after his team's loss on Saturday.

According to reports, San Diego State University offensive coordinator Jeff Hecklinski has been fired after his team's loss to Boise State.

San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke made the call on the firing on Saturday.

The Aztecs are now 2-3 on the season.

San Diego State's offense has been pretty dismal this season.

The Aztecs had just 113 yards against Boise State. The program has the No. 131 ranked passing offense and 126th ranked total offense in the country.