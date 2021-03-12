NCAA Reportedly Considering Change To College Football Overtime Rules

Overtime rules have always been one of the most highly-contested topics in college football. On Friday afternoon, the NCAA reportedly continued their discussion on potential OT rule changes.

According to college football insider Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press, officials gathered today for an NCAA football rules committee call. Among the topics discussed in the meeting were some pretty interesting and major overtime shifts.

The new proposed idea would force teams to go for two during the second overtime period. After that, the game would go into a two-point conversion shoot out — alternating two-point tries instead of full possessions from the 25 yard line.

College football rules: Starting with the second OT, teams must go for 2.

Stating with the third OT, 2pt shootout. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) March 12, 2021

Before 2019, there were no two-point conversion requirements. That rule was quickly amended after Texas A&M beat LSU in a thrilling 74-72 seven-overtime win during the 2018 season. With the current overtime rules, teams are not required to go for two until the fifth overtime period. This new system would certainly speed up pace of play in games in the rare instance of a multiple-overtime contest.

That being said, some feel this isn’t the best way to decide the winner of a game. Like shootouts in soccer or hockey, alternating two-point conversions involve a lot more luck than a full overtime possession.

For right now, these rule changes are all just ideas. But, who knows when that could change.

