The Spun’s 2021 College Football Staff Picks: Week 4

Week 3 brought us some interesting college football results. No. 1 Alabama got everything it could handle from No. 11 Florida, No. 3 Oklahoma looked pretty sluggish once again against Nebraska, and No. 6 Clemson nearly fell to Georgia Tech. It was also a bad weekend for SEC referees, botching calls in Penn State‘s win over Auburn and Mississippi State‘s loss to Memphis, costing the Bulldogs in a big way.

For the first time in a while, it doesn’t seem like we have a truly great team. Alabama may be close, but Florida showed that they have some flaws. The Clemsons, Ohio States, and Oklahomas of the world do not seem to stack up with previous years, and Georgia has plenty of questions to answer on offense.

We may rely on big upsets if we’re going to get much action this week. There are only two games between ranked teams this weekend: No. 18 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Notre Dame in Chicago, and No. 7 Texas A&M at No. 16 Arkansas.

Other games of interest: a rematch of last year’s shocking Mississippi State upset of LSU, Clemson looks to get some offense going vs. NC State, and Oklahoma looks to avoid an upset at home against West Virginia.

Chicago – let's Jump Around! 🙌 8:00am » ESPN College Gameday

9:00am » FOX Big Noon Kickoff

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Epicenter of college football!pic.twitter.com/1cEzexSMxa — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 24, 2021

After three weeks of picks, we have a two-way tie for first between Stephen Driscoll and Andrew McCarty. Here are the standings after Week 3.

T-1. Steve Driscoll: 126-29

T-1. Andrew McCarty: 126-29

3. Alek Arend: 123-32

T-4. Dan Lyons: 122-33

T-4. Matt Audilet: 122-33

T-4. Zach Koons: 122-33

T-7. Andrew Holleran 121-34

T-7. Chris Rosvoglou: 121-34

T-9. Matt Lombardi: 120-35

T-9. Tzvi Machlin: 120-35

11. Matt Hladik: 117-38

With our 11 staff members picking each game, the biggest splits come in Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame, Mississippi State vs. LSU, Boston College vs. Missouri, Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State, and Washington vs. Cal.

Here are our picks for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season:

