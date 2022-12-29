College Football Player Accused Of Spitting, Using Racial Slur

LUBBOCK, TX - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of play between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 12, 2011 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

An ugly scene unfolded during the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night between Ole Miss and Texas Tech.

Both sides were involved in a scrum early in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss wide receiver Jordan Watkins was ultimately given a personal foul penalty.

Following the team's loss, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said the penalty should've been given to Texas Tech's Dimitri Moore.

Kiffin revealed that a racial slur was used during this altercation. He also said a Texas Tech player spit at one of his players.

"There was a racial slur involved; that's not the point of what we're talking about, [it's] about the spitting part," Kiffin said, via the Associated Press. "I brought our own 71 up to the officials, right or wrong, you see him crying? He's not crying, not because he got spit on, it's because something was said."

Kiffin was then asked if a Texas Tech player used a racial slur directly towards one of his players.

"I'm not going to, because I did not hear it, [I'm not going to] say that that happened for sure that he gave a racial slur to our player. I was told that that was said in that [incident], but I did not hear that. So that would obviously be a giant issue."

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire was not asked about this incident after the win.

We'd imagine Texas Tech will look into this situation.