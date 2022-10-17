College Football Player Apologizes For His NSFW Postgame Post

GAINESVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view as the University of Florida Gators takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 10, 2005 in Gainesville, Florida. Florida defeated Louisiana Tech 41-3. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

Florida wide receiver Kahleil Jackson apologized for a profane social media post made Saturday.

On Saturday, the freshman posted a photo of him sticking out his middle figure with the message, "F---- this team" on his Instagram Story. Jackson stated his regrets Monday after consulting with his father, uncle, and grandfather, all former Gators.

"I would like to offer my most sincere apologies to my fellow teammates, first, my coaches, supporters, the entire Gator family, and the LSU community," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "You can expect the best from me moving forward."

Jackson clarified that his message was directed toward LSU before the game. Some interpreted the post as frustration toward his own team following Saturday's 45-35 loss.

He said he was only trying to rally his teammates and didn't anticipate fans noticing the post. Jackson added that he's "learning along the way" that his actions carry enhanced scrutiny as an athlete.

"Sometimes, when fueled with passion, expectations, and anticipation, self-expression gets out of control," he said. "I got caught up in the moment of an intense rivalry game, feeling immense energy about what was to come. I am owning up to my commentary."

Florida fell to 4-3 following Saturday's loss at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators will have a weekend off to prepare for an Oct. 29 showdown against No. 1 Georgia.