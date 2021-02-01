College Football Player Appears To Be Leaving Sport For Wrestling

It’s tough to walk away from a sport like college football, but UCF’s Parker Boudreaux appears to be doing just that. Why? He’d like to make a name for himself in the wrestling world.

Boudreaux is no longer listed on the UCF football roster. He appears to be going all-in on a potential career in the WWE.

Boudreaux has admitted in the past he’s focusing on trying to become a WWE star. He’s apparently been compared to all-time great Brock Lesnar.

It appears to be only a matter of time before Boudreaux gets in the ring and competes against other various WWE stars.

“The UCF Knights’ 2021 football roster is now out, and you won’t find Boudreaux’s name on it. A source confirmed to Black and Gold Banneret on Monday that Boudreaux is no longer on the team. According to FightfulSelect.com, Boudreaux was backstage during the Jan. 20 taping of WWE’s NXT TV show in Orlando and also spoke with the company that day at the WWE Performance Center,” writes Eric Lopez of Black and Gold Banneret.

Parker Boudreaux was UCF’s starting right guard during the 2019 season. The former Notre Dame offensive lineman then suffered a concussion ahead of the 2020 season and missed the entire season as a result. It appears he’s played his final college football game.

Not too many players walk away from college football for a career in the WWE. It appears Boudreaux will be on the first.

He already has something in the works, based off his latest social media post alongside former WWE star Eva Marie. Take a look below.

Let’s get ready to rumble 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/lyc4Q5IXQQ — Parker Boudreaux (@ParkerBoudreaux) February 1, 2021

It’ll be fun to watch what Boudreaux has in store for wrestling fans in coming years.