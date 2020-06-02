College Football Player Arrested For Allegedly Violating State Quarantine

A veteran college football player has reportedly been arrested for allegedly violating his state’s mandatory quarantine rules.

Hawaii offensive lineman Solo Vaipulu was reportedly arrested on Monday after a witness reportedly saw him routinely violating state quarantine rules.

Vaipulu, 21, allegedly left his designated quarantine location “nearly daily.” The witness reportedly told investigators from the Department of the Attorney General.

Hawaii News Now had some of the details:

The 21-year-old football player, whose legal name is Venasio Vaipulu, was reported as a quarantine violator by a witness, a state spokesperson said. The witness reportedly told investigators from the Department of the Attorney General that Vaipulu left his designated quarantine location ‘nearly daily.’ Investigators said they went to the address Vaipulu had given them upon his arrival on May 18 to discover that he had also moved residences without informing authorities.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said the following about the quarantine rules:

“While everyone is anticipating the reopening of interisland travel on June 16, the quarantine rules for all visitors and returning residents from the mainland will remain in effect until further notice,” Connors said. “We encourage all travelers to respect the mandatory quarantine, as it has been an important component in helping Hawai‘i have the best metrics in the country, in terms of infection and coronavirus death rates.”

Vaipulu is a California native. He played at Corona Centennial High School in Corona, Calif. Vaipulu started nine games for Hawaii in 2019.