An incredible video has surfaced of a former college football player making a truly life-saving catch.

Phillip Blanks, a former college football player at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., saved a child from a burning apartment building.

The former college football player was reportedly at his home in Arizona when he saw the burning building. Blanks went to the building to see if he could help. When he got there, he noticed a woman preparing to throw her child off the balcony.

Blanks, a former U.S. Marine, sprinted over and was able to catch the child. He spoke with ABC7 about his incredible act.

“Instinct. There wasn’t much thinking. I just reacted. I just did it,” Blanks told ABC7

“The guy who was there with me … it looked like he wasn’t going to catch him. So that’s why I stepped in. I just wanted to make a better catch.” ABC’s World News Tonight shared video of the life-saving catch. It’s pretty incredible. LIFESAVING CATCH: Eyewitness video shows Phillip Blanks – a former college wide receiver – sprint to the scene of a third-floor apartment fire in Phoenix before catching a small child thrown from a balcony; the mother of the child did not survive. https://t.co/CyIuiva87p pic.twitter.com/egzOxE5bFr — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) July 7, 2020 Tragically, the mother reportedly died in the fire. Her two children – aged 8 and 3 – were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic fire.