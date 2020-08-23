College Football Player Died In Motorcycle Crash On Saturday

Morgan State junior football player Jordan Cofield died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Baltimore County.

Cofield’s mother Chere M. Goode posted on Facebook late last night that her son was killed in a motorcyle accident on Interstate 795. Cofield was just 20 years old.

“My heart is extremely heavy and my soul is crushed,” Goode wrote. “I ask for your fervent prayers as this is one of the toughest, most devastating things I have ever had to attempt to heal from.”

Morgan State head coach Tyrone Wheatley confirmed Cofield’s passing and offered condolences on Twitter earlier today.

“It’s a very, very sad day for our football program, we are in shock with the news of Jordan Cofield’s passing,” Wheatley wrote. “Jordan was a tremendous STUDENT-Athlete, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Cofield family and his many friends.”

It's a very, very sad day for our football program, we are in shock with the news of Jordan Cofield’s passing. Jordan was a tremendous STUDENT-Athlete, great teammate and will be missed by all. We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Cofield family and his many friends pic.twitter.com/lMSY7TdZDC — Tyrone Wheatley (@CoachWheat6) August 23, 2020

According to the Baltimore Sun, Maryland State Police arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash just before 10 p.m. ET last night. Troopers say that Cofield, the driver of the motorcycle, lost control and crashed into a guard rail while traveling at a high rate of speed.

Last season, Cofield served as a wide receiver and kick returner for Morgan State. He ranked second in the MEAC with 20.4 yards per kickoff return and added 10 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown.

We send our deepest condolences to the Cofield family and Morgan State football program.