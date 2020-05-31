College Football Player Dismissed From Team After Waffle House Incident

A college football player has been dismissed from his program following an alleged incident at a Waffle House.

Tyler Judson, a defensive back at Tulane, has been kicked off of the team following his arrest. The defensive back allegedly got into a fight at a Waffle House leading to the hospitalization of a young woman.

Tulane’s athletic department announced on Friday that Judson had been kicked off of the team.

“As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest,” the athletic department told ESPN. “Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards.”

185 lbs vs 70 lbs. Police in Zachary, LA say Tulane University safety Tyler Judson punched 18yo Denisha Coleman in the face early Sunday morning. He was arrested on battery charges. @WWLTV Warning: next photo in this thread is graphic. pic.twitter.com/SMr8HO4B9y — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) May 28, 2020

Judson was arrested for second-degree battery following the alleged fight at the Waffle House earlier this month.

The fight reportedly originated from an argument on Instagram, according to the latest reports.

“Police were called to the Waffle House on Main Street in Zachary around 2:30 a.m. Monday in response to a disturbance. Officers interviewed several witnesses and determined that Judson had punched a female victim in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and sending her to the hospital with serious injuries. She was initially admitted to the intensive care unit, he said,” The Advocate reports.

Judson was a three-star prospect out of Louisiana in the 2019 recruiting class.