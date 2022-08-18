College Football Player Has Reportedly Died Suddenly At 22

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: A general view of the field prior to the game between the FIU Golden Panthers and the Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Florida International announced Thursday that linebacker Luke Knox has passed away. He was just 22 years old.

Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, started his college career at Ole Miss. As a freshman, he had 10 total tackles, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

After two seasons as a linebacker, Knox switched his position to tight end. He eventually switched back to linebacker in 2021.

During the 2022 offseason, Knox transfered from Ole Miss to FIU.

FIU head coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement on this tragic news.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU," MacIntyre said. "While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident."

Our thoughts are with Knox's family and friends during this difficult time.