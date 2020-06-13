A college football player was reportedly held at gunpoint this week by a man who thought he and a co-worker were members of Antifa.

According to a report from ESPN, Scott Gudmundsen initially called police to report two men wearing face masks going door-to-door in his neighborhood. The 65-year-old man then told police he planned to confront the men.

He did, and when police finally arrived they found him wearing fatigues. He was armed with two pistols, holding both men on the ground at gunpoint.

According to the report, police arrested Gundmundsen and booked him on felony charges of menacing and false imprisonment. Police did not identify either of the two victims.

They revealed that the Colorado State football player and his co-worker were wearing blue polo shirts with their company’s name on them. They also had on white face masks. It’s protocol for the company to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

University president Joyce McConnell penned a letter to the Colorado State community. Athletic director Joe Parker and head football coach Steve Addazio also weighed in.

Colorado State did not reveal the student’s identity, but released a powerful statement about the incident.

“Our student is a young man of color, while the perpetrator is white. Regardless of what investigators learn or reasons the perpetrator gives, we know this: Our student got up Thursday morning, worked out with his team, then showered, dressed and went to work. Hours later, he was facing a stranger with a gun and hearing police sirens that had been inexplicably called on him.”

Gundmundsen’s son told KUSA that he apologized for the actions of his father. He went on to say his father was undergoing treatment at a mental health facility.

The incident comes not long after the death of George Floyd while in police custody sparked protests around the country.

It’s a scary incident that could have ended in tragedy. Luckily, the player was not injured during the altercation.