College Football Player Killed In Off-Campus Shooting

On Saturday afternoon, the college football world received heartbreaking news when a player passed away.

Lenoir-Rhyne sophomore Omari Alexander passed away on Friday night in an off-campus shooting, according to multiple reports. He was just 19 years old.

Per WRALsportsfan.com, Hickory police found Alexander unresponsive in a parked car after midnight. He had multiple gunshot wounds and his car was still running, according to police.

Alexander was a tight end and was coming off redshirting as a freshman during the 2020-21 season.

The University tweeted out the news on Saturday morning and confirmed that they will not have any further comment at this time.

Lenoir-Rhyne is grieving the loss of Omari Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore from Concord, NC and member of the football team, who was killed overnight in an off-campus incident in Hickory. Out of respect for his family, the university will have no further comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/JDP6nIIqVa — Lenoir-Rhyne University (@lenoirrhyne) November 20, 2021

Our thoughts are with the Alexander family and Lenoir-Rhyne community.