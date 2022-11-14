College Football Player Killed In Shooting Sunday Night

An active Virginia Cavaliers football player was reportedly among those killed during a shooting in Charlottesville on Sunday night.

D'Sean Perry, a defensive end and linebacker for the Virginia football team, has reportedly been killed.

A shooting reportedly took place on Virginia's campus on Sunday night, leaving three people dead and others wounded. Perry is reportedly among those killed.

"On Monday morning, it was reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch that current Virginia linebacker D’Sean Perry was one of the three victims killed in the tragic act.

Perry came to Virginia as part of the 2019 recruiting class. The Miami, Florida native was a three-star recruit and a top 100 EDGE prospect in that cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies," On3 reported on Monday.

The suspect in the shooting is believed to be a former UVA football player.

Our thoughts are with the Charlottesville community during this difficult time.