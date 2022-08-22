College Football Player Reportedly Killed In Car Accident Sunday

TERRE HAUTE, IN - OCTOBER 07: The Marching Sycamores Sousaphone line plays during pre-game for the Indiana State University Sycamores versus North Dakota State University (NDSU) Bison Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) game Saturday, October 8, 2017, at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

An Indiana State Sycamores football player was reportedly among those killed in a single-car accident early on Sunday morning.

Indiana State confirmed on Sunday afternoon that five students were involved in a single-car accident. Three people were reportedly killed in the crash, which included members of the football program.

The Cincinnati Enquirer has confirmed that freshman football player Caleb VanHooser was among those killed in the tragic accident.

"Caleb VanHooser, a former Lakota East High School football standout and freshman defensive back at Indiana State University, was among three people killed in a single-vehicle accident early Sunday a few miles from the school's Terre Haute campus in Riley, Indiana, family members confirmed," The Enquirer reports.

VanHooser played defensive back and wide receiver in high school. He also ran track.

Our thoughts are with the Indiana State family during this difficult time.