College Football Player Reportedly Killed In Shooting

Just two days before Thanksgiving, the Texas State football team received tragic news about one of the team’s players.

Khambrail Winters, a sophomore defensive back, died as the result of a shooting. According to a report from KVUE, police said that they were called to an off-campus apartment complex after reports of gunshots.

According to the report, police believe the shooting to be drug related. Texas State head coach Jake Spavital released a statement following Winters’ death.

“Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters. I met with players this morning to share this the news about Khambrail. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khambrail’s family and loved ones.”

Because the incident is still being investigated by police, Spavital said the team won’t comment further.

“Khambrail’s death is part of an ongoing San Marcos Police Department investigation into an incident that occurred off-campus last night,” he said. “We are waiting for more details to be released before we can comment further. The coaches and I are meeting with the team to discuss how we will proceed for the rest of the week.”

Winters was an honorable mention All-Sun Belt selection as a true freshman. During the 2019 season, he played in every games and finished with 52 tackles and four pass breakups. He suffered a knee injury before the 2020 season.

Our thoughts are with the Winters family and Texas State football program.