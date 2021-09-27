College Football Player Suspended Indefinitely For Dangerous Stunt

It’s been an extremely eventful few days for one college football program.

Over the weekend, Georgia Southern announced head coach Chad Lunsford will no longer be in charge of the football program. After a 1-3 start to the season, Lunsford as been fired.

But that’s not all the bad news involving the program. Just a day after the team’s head coach was fired, one of the team’s players has been suspended indefinitely for a dangerous stunt.

Georgia Southern redshirt senior nose tackle Gavin Adcock was captured on video before Saturday’s game against Louisiana catching a beer from a fan. Now, that alone probably isn’t the best decision.

There was some added stupidity to this, though. Adcock did this all while standing atop a moving bus.

Benko announces Gavin Adcock has been suspended indefinitely pic.twitter.com/8AwxNhRR5k — Frank Sulkowski WJCL (@TheBigGuyWJCL) September 27, 2021

As a result of his interesting decision, Georgia Southern director of athletics Jared Benko announced that Adcock has been suspended.

Chugging a beer following a victory is one thing. Chugging a beer while on top of the moving bus before suffering your third-straight loss is quite another.

We’ll have to wait and see how long Adcock is sideline for his bold stunt.