College Football Player Was Killed In Friday Night Shooting

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

A college football player was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting on Friday night.

Davenport University defensive lineman EyQuan Cobb was killed on Friday evening, the school announced.

Cobb, originally from Detroit, played for Davenport University for three years.

“Words cannot express the pain felt right now,” said head football coach Sparky McEwen. “The Davenport football family is heartbroken to hear the news of our teammate and brother EyQuan. He was a light who always had a smile on his face. He was a hardworking student-athlete focused on graduation and success on the field. He was a committed teammate, a loyal friend, and a loving son and brother. He will be greatly missed by many.”

Our thoughts are with Cobb's friends and family members during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.