College Football Player's Grandfather Killed Before Bowl Game

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 31: Players from the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kentucky Wildcats take the field for pre-game warmups prior to the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, December 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Iowa topped Kentucky in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes had some tragic news to share following the victory.

The grandfather of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jack Campbell died in a car accident while he was in town for the bowl game.

"Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s Grandfather passed away in a car wreck in Nashville while he was in town to see Jack play. The parents told him after the game. Tragic. God Bless him and his family," Matt Jones tweeted.

Campbell had a big performance on Saturday, leading the Hawkeyes in total tackles with 10 and solo tackles with eight.

Our thoughts are with Jack's friends and family members on Saturday afternoon.

May the Iowa Hawkeyes player's grandfather rest in peace.