College Football Players Reportedly Involved In Fatal Car Accident

Indiana State University is mourning the loss of multiple students on Sunday.

The school announced on Sunday afternoon that five Indiana State University students were involved in a single-car accident earlier this morning.

All five of the passengers are believed to be students, with three of them reportedly dying.

Indiana State University football players were believed to be in the car.

"This is a terrible tragedy," ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. "As we are waiting on additional details from authorities investigating this accident, our hearts go out to the families and friends of the students involved."

Indiana State had a women's soccer game scheduled for Saturday afternoon, but it's been postponed.

Counseling is available for students and faculty at 812-237-3939.