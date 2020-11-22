The Spun

College Football Playoff Announces Decision On Expansion

The College Football Playoff national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The Clemson Tigers walk the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2020 college football season has looked much different than usual, but this year’s College Football Playoff will look quite familiar.

While professional sports leagues have opted to expand their postseason fields due to the effects of COVID-19, the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams. The CFP selection committee made the news official on Sunday.

The committee released a short Q&A detailing how it plans to handle the selection process for this most unique college football season. In the release, it was confirmed that there will be no playoff expansion in 2020.

“The CFP management committee considered expanding the College Football Playoff this year and decided against it,” the committee said. “The year 2020 has been one of uncertainty and change, but we are not changing the playoff format.”

With the structure of this season disrupted by COVID-19, it might be more of a challenge for the committee to select its four playoff teams.

There could be a situation where two teams’ resumes must be compared, even though they have played a different amount of games.

“There is no minimum game requirement to be eligible for the College Football Playoff,” the committee reiterated today. “The number of games and wins by each team is certainly important in weighing its ranking, but it is not the only factor.”


