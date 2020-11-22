College Football Playoff Announces Decision On Expansion

The 2020 college football season has looked much different than usual, but this year’s College Football Playoff will look quite familiar.

While professional sports leagues have opted to expand their postseason fields due to the effects of COVID-19, the College Football Playoff will remain at four teams. The CFP selection committee made the news official on Sunday.

The committee released a short Q&A detailing how it plans to handle the selection process for this most unique college football season. In the release, it was confirmed that there will be no playoff expansion in 2020.

“The CFP management committee considered expanding the College Football Playoff this year and decided against it,” the committee said. “The year 2020 has been one of uncertainty and change, but we are not changing the playoff format.”

2020 has changed so much for so many, including the #CFBPlayoff. In advance of the first selection committee meeting of the season, the CFP has prepared a short Q&A to shed light on what may be different this year. READ MORE » https://t.co/9Qr4w7bCUz pic.twitter.com/jq4HaLbhPg — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 22, 2020

With the structure of this season disrupted by COVID-19, it might be more of a challenge for the committee to select its four playoff teams.

There could be a situation where two teams’ resumes must be compared, even though they have played a different amount of games.

“There is no minimum game requirement to be eligible for the College Football Playoff,” the committee reiterated today. “The number of games and wins by each team is certainly important in weighing its ranking, but it is not the only factor.”