Mark Richt Has Bold Suggestion For The College Football Playoff

The worm may be turning on the College Football Playoff. We’ve seen a ton of criticism of the system this year, from those pretty influential in the sport like Kirk Herbstreit. The rankings this year have been extremely stagnant at the top, and the selection committee’s treatment of Florida after its loss to LSU just drives home how big of an edge the established powers have over a team like undefeated Cincinnati.

“Our postseason is as bad as there is,” Herbstreit said on Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin Wednesday. “And we have got to figure out a system that opens up opportunities. The season ends Jan. 12, I can already tell you 2021 Ohio State’s coming out of the Big Ten, Clemson’s coming out of the ACC, Alabama’s coming out of the SEC.”

Expanding things to six or eight teams, including all of the Power Five and giving a shot to the Group of Five, is the most common idea. ACC Network analyst Mark Richt, former head coach at Georgia and Miami, goes way beyond that though. He wants to turn the bowl system into one big playoff.

“Here is a thought! 32 Team FBS Playoff,” Richt tweeted a week ago. “Every game is a bowl. 31 games in all. Makes all bowls meaningful. Makes all post season games meaningful. Allows Group of 5 schools to have a shot! Less opting out. Share revenue with all schools and the student athletes.”

It is certainly an interesting idea. Him tying player compensation in is also interesting, especially since this would expand their workload significantly. As currently constituted with 12 game regular seasons, a team that goes to the national championship would potentially play a 13th game in the conference title, and then five playoff games.

Tying the conference championships in as de facto College Football Playoff games in a smaller six or eight team field, or even 16 if you want to include all Group of Five leagues (which seems very unlikely) is probably more realistic.

It would be fun for us though. Raising ideas like it certainly doesn’t hurt.

