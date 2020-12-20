CFP Chairman Has 1-Word Response To Group Of 5 Question

One of the biggest knocks about the College Football Playoff is that it is far too hostile toward the “little guys” of the sport, aka the Group of Five teams.

No Group of Five champion has ever made the field, even the unbeaten ones. Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina were left out this year, despite going undefeated.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, CFP committee chairman Gary Barta insists the possibility remains for a non-Power Five program to get in.

He was asked today if a G5 team actually has a legitimate chance to be selected and said yes.

.@ChrisVannini: "Can a Group of 5 team ever make the Playoff?" CFP chair Gary Barta: "Yes." — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) December 20, 2020

No offense to Barta, but we’re not quick to take him at his word here. It’s not just the fact Cincinnati didn’t make the CFP and finished eighth in the final rankings.

Coastal Carolina, which won its league and went out of its way to schedule (and beat) Group of Five standout BYU, didn’t even make a New Year’s Six game despite an unblemished record.

The Chanticleers finished 12th, and were relegated to the Liberty Bowl, while Iowa State, North Carolina and Florida all made the New Year’s Six with three losses.

It seems like playoff expansion might be the only way to help the “little guys.”