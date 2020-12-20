The Spun

CFP Chairman Has 1-Word Response To Group Of 5 Question

Gary Barta and Kirk Ferentz talk on the Iowa football field.IOWA CITY, IA - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes visits with athletic director Gary Barta prior to the match-up against the Northwestern Wildcats on October 26, 2013 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

One of the biggest knocks about the College Football Playoff is that it is far too hostile toward the “little guys” of the sport, aka the Group of Five teams.

No Group of Five champion has ever made the field, even the unbeaten ones. Cincinnati and Coastal Carolina were left out this year, despite going undefeated.

Despite the evidence to the contrary, CFP committee chairman Gary Barta insists the possibility remains for a non-Power Five program to get in.

He was asked today if a G5 team actually has a legitimate chance to be selected and said yes.

No offense to Barta, but we’re not quick to take him at his word here. It’s not just the fact Cincinnati didn’t make the CFP and finished eighth in the final rankings.

Coastal Carolina, which won its league and went out of its way to schedule (and beat) Group of Five standout BYU, didn’t even make a New Year’s Six game despite an unblemished record.

The Chanticleers finished 12th, and were relegated to the Liberty Bowl, while Iowa State, North Carolina and Florida all made the New Year’s Six with three losses.

It seems like playoff expansion might be the only way to help the “little guys.”


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.