College Football Playoff Chairman Has Simple Mindset This Season

Earlier this week, the Big Ten reversed course on the 2020 college football season when it announced the season will kick off in late October.

The Big Ten announced it plans to play eight regular season games with play starting on October 24. After eight games, the conference will play its title game on December 19.

With the Big Ten back in play, the College Football Playoff could look significantly different than it did last week. However, with just eight conference games before the postseason, will the Big Ten get a fair shake at the playoff?

New College Football Playoff committee chairman Gary Barta isn’t too worried about that just yet. The Iowa athletic director made it clear they aren’t eliminating any teams this early in the season because of the schedule they play.

“We’re going to select the four best teams,” he said. “We’re not going to play out hypotheticals on Sept. 17.”

The 2020 college football season as a whole will look significantly different than years past. Most programs are playing a conference-only schedule, which benefits a few programs.

Clemson should have a relatively easy road to the playoff, though the addition of Notre Dame to the ACC could complicate matters. As for Alabama, Georgia and Florida, they won’t have an easy path through the SEC.

We’ll have to wait and see how the 2020 college football season plays out.