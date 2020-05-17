ESPN Computer Sees 12 Main College Football Playoff Contenders

ESPN’s Football Power Index has updated its projections for the 2020 college football season as we head closer to the preseason.

The status of the 2020 college football season remains up in the air. The global pandemic has shaken everything up and sports – especially college ones – are not immune. Still, those close to the sport believe we’ll have a season.

“I’ve had many many conversations — there will be football [in 2020],” Meyer said in response to Joel Klatt’s thoughts on the 2020 season. “And there are certain areas of the country that have not been impacted by the C virus and so they will play football. I’ve talked to enough people that they’re adamant that this will happen, and what that’s going to look like, to be determined, but they’ll be playing, there’ll be football this fall.”

If we do have a season, which teams will be the top contenders for the College Football Playoff? ESPN’s Football Power Index projections see 12 teams with a realistic shot.

ESPN’s Football Power Index currently gives 12 teams at least a roughly 10 percent chance or greater of making it.

The 12 teams:

Clemson 81.1 percent Ohio State – 63.8 Alabama – 58.7 Wisconsin – 33.5 Georgia – 25.7 LSU – 23.7 Penn State – 23.2 Oregon – 22.4 Oklahoma – 15.3 Texas – 10.4 Auburn – 10.0 UCF – 9.8

As you can see, there are three very clear favorites in Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama. Everyone else seems to be fighting for the No. 4 spot.

You can view ESPN’s full projections here.