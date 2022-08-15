College Football Playoff Decides On 2 New Championship Sites

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: A general view during the first quarter of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff has reportedly settled on its championship game sites through 2026.

According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Atlanta and Miami will host the 2025 and 2026 championship games, respectively.

Las Vegas was supposed to host the 2025 CFP National Championship, but because of a scheduling conflict, Atlanta will have to pinch-hit for Sin City.

Atlanta has already hosted a title game once before, with Mercedes-Benz Stadium being where Alabama topped Georgia in an overtime classic in January 2018.

The 2026 championship tilt will be the second one played in Miami. Alabama blew out Ohio State in the first title game in South Florida in January 2021.

It had already been announced that SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California will be the site of this season's title game, set for January 9, 2023.

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas will host in 2024.