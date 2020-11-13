Big 12 Commissioner Addresses Potential CFB Playoff Delay

With so many games being canceled or postponed in Week 11, there are serious conversations being had about a delay for the College Football Playoff.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby admitted as much in a recent interview. Speaking to SiriusXM Radio on Thursday, Bowlsby revealed that there is “some latitude” to postpone the Playoff and the New Year’s Six games.

“I am on the CFP operations committee, and we spent some time talking about that,” Bowlsby said. “We have not come to any closure on it, but there is some latitude to postpone it if that need should arise. The same is true with some of the New Year’s Six games.”

Bowlsby also addressed the idea of playing the national title game in February if need be. While he was mostly dismissive of the idea, he admitted that in these “unusual times,” they may reconsider.

“I don’t know if I see us playing a championship game in February, but you just never know,” Bowlsby said. “These are unusual times, and things that might not otherwise be acceptable have to be considered in this kind of circumstance.”

With so many games postponed in college football this year, is there a possibility of moving back the @CFBPlayoff? The Commissioner of the @Big12Conference, Bob Bowlsby, answered that question to @arisports & @archerqb16. pic.twitter.com/lGaFpUvZMl — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) November 12, 2020

After weeks of somewhat manageable postponed or canceled games, Week 11 of the 2020 college football season is really putting the whole season to the test.

Nine games have already been postponed, including games featuring Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Needless to say, fans are nervous over how the schools will make up those games.

The NCAA and the college football conferences will have tough choices to make in the days to come.

Will the College Football Playoff be played on its currently scheduled date?

