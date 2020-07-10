College Football Playoff Director Comments On 2020 Season

If ever there was a year for the College Football Playoff selection committee to modify how they determine the participants, this chimera of a season we’re getting would be the year.

But if College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock’s words are anything to go by, don’t bet on any change. In an interview with USA Today, Hancock said that the College Football Playoff will use the regular protocols for determining the teams.

“Clearly there will be challenges this year, and we will see what those challenges are and work through them,” Hancock said. “Whatever the season looks like, the committee will select the best four teams based on the protocol.”

Per USA Today, the protocols for inclusion consists of meeting a specific set of criteria. Among those criteria are “championships won, strength of schedule, head‐to‐head competition and outcomes against common opponents.”

Even if given only conference games to consider, the College Football Playoff selection committee won't change its protocol. “Whatever the season looks like, the committee will select the best four teams," CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. https://t.co/tVEghHyFtI — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) July 10, 2020

Head-to-head competition and common opponents are going to be very difficult criteria to determine. The Big Ten have already announced that they’ll be doing in-conference games only.

Assuming that the other Power Five schools do the same, it makes it impossible for certain teams to even qualify. Notre Dame is one of several schools that could see their College Football Playoff chances evaporate.

We’re in uncharted waters as far as college football goes. Determining playoff participants, let alone a legitimate national champion, is going to be a wild ride.