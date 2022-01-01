College Football World Is Debating Playoff Expansion Tonight

The College Football Playoff has been a four-team event since its inception, but expansion is a matter of when and how much, not if.

Once again, this year’s semifinals were noncompetitive, a reoccurring issue for the CFP. Not surprisingly, the debate over whether or not expansion will alleviate this problem is once again raging as Georgia wraps up an easy victory over Michigan.

The two sides of the argument are as follows: people who think expansion is useless because we can’t even get compelling semifinals with four programs in the mix and those who advocate for a field of eight or 12 teams in order to arrive at a more “true” champion.

Below is just a snippet of the back-and-forth on the subject.

A 12 team playoff has benefits but we aren’t getting a different winner than a 4 team playoff. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 1, 2022

A different winner isn’t the point. More fanbases engaged down the stretch and more interesting games in the early rounds are the idea. https://t.co/8jIsUGqGHv — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) January 1, 2022

College Football fans perplexed, Stuck wanting a playoff expansion, yet can't get two decent playoff games currently. — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) January 1, 2022

Proponents of an expanded college football playoff aren't looking good tonight. Even with four teams we can't get anything competitive. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 1, 2022

I am a playoff expansion guy. Want 16 teams. But damn, year after year, these semifinals undercut my argument. — Will Cain (@willcain) January 1, 2022

The other thing a 16-team playoff does: Saban doesn’t get a month off to crush whoever they face. (Yeah, they probably still win.) Shrink it to 2 weeks and Alabama loses a massive advantage. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) January 1, 2022

Also, right now you have 4 teams who care. Expanding the playoffs limits opt outs and showcases CFB's best talent at the most important time of the year. — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) January 1, 2022

Another factor when you think about the playoff’s inevitable expansion. A scenario where teams sit out maybe a week, & not 25-35 days, between games, gives you better momentum as a cohesive event. Something to think about 🍻 https://t.co/R2Mmi1sFvG — Fifth Down College Football (@5thDownCFB) December 31, 2021

My view: there’s no such thing as a perfect system, but four teams at this point has proven to be unsatisfying. Either go back to the BCS format of selecting two teams to play in a title game or open the field up so at least we can get a couple of weeks of potentially exciting playoff action.

What are your thoughts on the idea of expanding the CFP?