College Football World Is Debating Playoff Expansion Tonight

An overhead shot of the midfield logo during the Cotton Bowl.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Desmond Ridder #9 of the Cincinnati Bearcats takes the snap against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first quarter in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium on December 31, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff has been a four-team event since its inception, but expansion is a matter of when and how much, not if.

Once again, this year’s semifinals were noncompetitive, a reoccurring issue for the CFP. Not surprisingly, the debate over whether or not expansion will alleviate this problem is once again raging as Georgia wraps up an easy victory over Michigan.

The two sides of the argument are as follows: people who think expansion is useless because we can’t even get compelling semifinals with four programs in the mix and those who advocate for a field of eight or 12 teams in order to arrive at a more “true” champion.

Below is just a snippet of the back-and-forth on the subject.

My view: there’s no such thing as a perfect system, but four teams at this point has proven to be unsatisfying. Either go back to the BCS format of selecting two teams to play in a title game or open the field up so at least we can get a couple of weeks of potentially exciting playoff action.

What are your thoughts on the idea of expanding the CFP?

