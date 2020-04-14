Speculation Is Brewing About College Football Playoff Expansion

College Football Playoff expansion seems to be growing more and more certain. Last week, Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy polled over 100 FBS athletic directors. 88-percent support expanding the field from four teams.

The current College Football Playoff contract, the first since the sport moved on from the BCS, is halfway done. As currently constituted, 2025 would be the final season of the four-team playoff. The current college football landscape may actually escalate that.

The spread of COVID-19 is a major threat to the upcoming college football season. Losing football this fall would be a monumental blow to the coffers of FBS schools. We’ve already seen the University of Cincinnati cut men’s soccer, likely as a result of projected loss of revenue (on top of what has already been lost with this year’s NCAA Tournament cancellation.) That could become commonplace over the next few months.

If the coronavirus continues to eat into the wallets of schools, the one potential solution could be expanding the College Football Playoff, to help generate extra revenue for the sport. That already felt likely for beyond the current contract. Now, Yahoo‘s Pete Thamel reports the timeline could be escalated.

“I think we were moving in that direction anyway,” one conference commissioner told Thamel. “Could it be accelerated by something like this? It’s a good point. Revenue is going to be an issue. It’s not on the front burner yet, but it’s a legitimate question.”

Per the report, the earliest we might see a change is the 2022 season. Per Thamel, “those familiar with the system” told him that expanding for this fall or the 2021 season would be “virtually impossible.” Still, weathering a one or two year storm with some extra paychecks soon on the horizon would certainly help. Per an estimate cited in the report, payouts could go up from $470 million for the power conferences (about $5.5 million per school per year), to around $850 million on the low-end. That could double the take-home for schools.

Unfortunately, until there is a vote to break the current contract and move in that direction, nothing is certain. That means we will likely see more non-profit sports get cut around the country, meaning fewer opportunities for athletes in the smaller sport to land scholarships and play the sports they love at the college level.

And unless the upcoming vote on “Name, Image, and Likeness” reform for Division I athletes is truly comprehensive, it is unclear what slice of all of that extra revenue will go to the players who may now be playing even more games. The NCAA will almost definitely undergo some significant changes over the next few years. How drastic they will be is yet to be seen.

