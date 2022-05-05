Report: 2025 College Football Playoff National Title Site Might Change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As of now, the 2025 national championship game is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. That could change soon though.

According to Brett McMurphy of Action Network, the College Football Playoff is negotiating with Atlanta officials to have their city replace Las Vegas as the host for the 2025 national title game.

One potential reason for moving the College Football Playoff out of Las Vegas is that it couldn't resolve a conflict with the annual Consumer Electronics Show, which is also held in January.

"There was a request to move CES a week, which wasn’t happening, and Las Vegas asked the CFP to move the title game back a week later," McMurphy wrote.

Atlanta proved in 2018 that it's a fine host for the College Football Playoff.

Moving the 2025 national title game to Atlanta would certainly affect the College Football Playoff's schedule for the next couple of years.

The current schedule includes trips to Los Angeles in 2023, Houston in 2024, and Miami in 2026.