College Football Playoff Adds New Member To Selection Committee

Nick Saban and Alex Leatherwood lift the national title trophy.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Alex Leatherwood #70 of the Alabama Crimson Tide holds the trophy alongside head coach Nick Saban following the College Football Playoff National Championship game win over the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff selection committee is making a minor change to its membership for the 2021 season.

The CFP announced on Thursday that Georgia State AD Charlie Cobb has joined the selection committee. Cobb, who has been at Georgia State since 2014, will replace former Arkansas State AD Terry Mohajir, who recently took the same position at UCF.

Mohajir had one more year remaining on his term, but Cobb will finish that out for him.

“Charlie will be a welcomed addition to our committee,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock said. “His knowledge and experience as a former student-athlete as well as his leadership of the football programs at Appalachian State and Georgia State have prepared him well for this role.”

Other members of the selection committee for next season include NC State’s Ray Odierno and Texas A&M’s R.C. Slocum. Several of last season’s members had their terms expire in February, including Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione, Florida AD Scott Stricklin and NFL Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott.

Next season’s College Football Playoff semifinals will take place on December 31 at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl, with the national championship game set for January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis.


