With four of the Power Five conferences now playing games, the College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape.

Alabama and Clemson continue to look like the top two teams in the nation, but Ohio State made its debut on Saturday and the Buckeyes looked every bit like a playoff contender. If all goes according to plan, those three programs might have the top three seeds in this year’s CFP on lock.

The fourth and final playoff spot is where things get interesting. As you can see in ESPN’s latest round of College Football Playoff picks, there isn’t a unanimous pick for that fourth seed.

Of ESPN’s 14 panelists, 11 are putting Notre Dame in the playoff right now. However, two experts think Georgia nails down the last berth, while one is going with Oklahoma State.

The full updated ESPN College Football Playoff picks can be found right here.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Bill Connelly: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Heather Dinich: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

David M. Hale: 1. Alabama 2. Clemson 3. Ohio State 4. Oklahoma State

Sam Khan Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Chris Low: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Ivan Maisel: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Alex Scarborough: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Mark Schlabach: 1. Alabama, 2. Clemson, 3. Ohio State, 4. Georgia

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Dave Wilson: 1. Clemson, 2. Alabama, 3. Ohio State, 4. Notre Dame

Week 9 of the college football season is right around the corner, and we only have one matchup between ranked teams: Ohio State at Penn State. There’s always a chance for some upsets though.

Not to say we’re looking ahead to Week 10, but the games on Nov. 6-7 are much juicier and have more college football playoff implications.

In two weeks, we’ve got BYU-Boise State, Michigan-Indiana, Florida-Georgia, Oklahoma State-Kansas State and Clemson-Notre Dame on the same weekend. Sign us up.