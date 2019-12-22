The College Football Playoff kicks off one week from today. This week, a sports betting website put together an interesting map showing which states are rooting for which teams.

The map was put together by betonline.ag, and it’s based on over 50,000 geotagged tweets. It supposedly shows which teams are getting the most love from each state.

Michigan, somehow, is rooting for Ohio State. We imagine that most Wolverines fans would disagree there.

Oklahoma gets the most love – with 20 states total. Clemson gets the least – it has only two.

https://t.co/va4VW3FMeP used over 50,000 geotagged tweets gathered since the official announcement of the final playoff selections to create a map showing the rooting interest in each state. Oklahoma and Ohio State dominate the map, with the Sooners narrowly edging the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/WpoentFI6E — SoonerSage (@Sooner_Sage) December 12, 2019

The matchups should be fascinating. LSU, the 1-seed, takes on 4-seed Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl. Ohio State, the 2-seed, takes on 3-seed Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU is probably the team that most casual fans are rooting for, between how likable head coach Ed Orgeron is and quarterback Joe Burrow’s story. Clemson is probably on the other end after winning two titles in the playoff era.

Either way, the action all starts next Saturday night.