College Football Playoff Committee Called Out For ‘Outright Fabrication’

The Rose Bowl will not host a College Football Playoff game this postseason, as scheduled. It was set to be the site of one of the two semifinals, but instead the game will be played at AT&T Stadium in North Texas.

The decision comes after outcry from a number of prominent people who would potentially play in that game, against the local restrictions that would prevent any attendance in Pasadena. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly went so far as to say that he would consider declining an invite if players’ families couldn’t attend.

“The College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX,” the CFP announcement from executive director Bill Hancock. “We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game.”

Moving a game due to “growing COVID-19 cases” is obviously a smart move. Of course, it doesn’t really seem to be the case here. As Pat Forde points out, the area that the game is moving to has a higher rate of positive tests right now than Los Angeles County.

The CFP announcing that it is moving out of the Rose Bowl due to "the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California" is an outright fabrication. Positivity rate in L.A. County: 14.7 percent. Positivity rate in Tarrant County, where the game is moving: 17 percent. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 20, 2020

Obviously there are other factors at play here. The College Football Playoff would love to have at least some fans there for monetary reasons, which they will be able to in Texas. It is nice, of course, for players families to be present as well, though it is doubtful that it is actually the primary concern here.

This decision raises other concerns as well. North Texas is a hub for bowl games already. The Rose Bowl move adds yet another major one, and even if there won’t be 80,000 people at these games, it still increases travel in an area with an apparently high transmission rate.

DFW will host six bowl games in the next few weeks, with teams and fans traveling from around the country. Dallas and Tarrant counties have higher case rates than any of the other large counties in Texas (Harris, Bexar, Travis, El Paso). What are we doing? https://t.co/n09BvtIiTV — Kevin Trahan (@k_trahan) December 20, 2020

We’ll find out which teams are heading to Arlington instead of Pasadena tomorrow.

