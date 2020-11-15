CFB Playoff Selection Committee Getting Crushed For Meeting Plan

COVID-19 has caused many people to tighten up their budgets, cancel in-person meetings, and avoid unnecessary travel. Apparently the College Football Playoff selection committee is eschewing those guidelines.

The 13-person selection committee traditionally meets in Grapevine, Texas once they begin their weekly rankings, to watch games, sort through data, and establish the Top 25 for the week. One would assume that this could very easily be done via video conference. That would be the wise choice, considering how bad the pandemic has gotten throughout the entire country.

That isn’t the case though. According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, who covers the College Football Playoff process, the committee is planning to meet in person. Frankly, it seems like a tone deaf decision.

Rather than have everyone stay at home or on their campuses, per this plan, members will be flying in from places like Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. It truly just doesn’t make sense to have this kind of travel for something that can absolutely be accomplished remotely.

As of now, the @CFBPlayoff selection committee is still planning on meeting in-person in Grapevine, Texas to determine its first ranking for Nov. 24. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 14, 2020

Where schools around the country are trying to keep people employed and cut down on unnecessary expenses, having these people make these cross-country flights for about a month also doesn’t make any sense.

C'mon. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 14, 2020

Do they not know how Zoom works? — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) November 14, 2020

This is stupid. Have the committee members not heard of Zoom? — Mike Waters (@MikeWatersSYR) November 14, 2020

Even if there were no COVID this is such a ridiculous waste of money, there is no need for them to meet in person — eric killian (@erickillian) November 14, 2020

There seems to be a real resistance and hesitation from the College Football community to accept just how bad things are, and that the sport is on a razor’s edge. This week alone, we have 15 postponements or cancellations. Ohio State, a major playoff contender, couldn’t play Maryland this week, and may go into the postseason with four or five fewer games than some other teams being evaluated. And there is still resistance to pushing the playoff back from early January to give leagues some breathing room and leeway to address for outbreaks.

Everyone who works in and loves the sport is glad that we’ve had a season at all, it is just frustrating to see the powers that be fail to meaningfully adjust to the situation that it faces right now. This College Football Playoff committee news is just the latest example.