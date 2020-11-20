CFP Insider Has Latest On Selection Committee’s Meeting Plans

The College Football Playoff selection committee is choosing to meet in person to evaluate teams this fall, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the country. One would think that this task could be accomplished via video conference, but the group of athletic directors, former coaches, and others is pushing forward anyway.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta leads the CFP selection committee. Others are set to travel to Grapevine, Texas from all corners of the country, including Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Wyoming. As you’d imagine, many members of the committee are older, and at advanced risk when it comes to COVID’s nasty effects.

After Dinich first reported that the group plans to meet in person as usual, it was met with significant backlash from those around the college football world. “Do they not know how Zoom works?” FanSided’s Patrick Schmidt asked. “This is stupid,” said Mike Waters of Syracuse.com. “Have the committee members not heard of Zoom?”

Despite those concerns, the group is pressing forward. Dinich says that each member will take a rapid test on Monday morning before the meetings start, followed by a more sensitive PCR test if the rapid test is positive. If the member is confirmed positive, he or she will either quarantine for two weeks at the hotel at which the meetings are conducted, or drive back to his or her home.

The CFP is requiring all 13 selection committee members to take a rapid daily antigen test every Monday a.m. before they meet in person. If positive, a PCR test will follow. If THAT's positive, they either quarantine 14 days at the Gaylord Texan, or drive home if possible. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 20, 2020

“Anyone who’s been on a Zoom knows after about an hour or 90 minutes, your attention begins to wane,” Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, told Dinich. “Can you imagine doing that for 10-12 hours over a two-day period? We know the discussion will be more detailed, more analytical more involved in-person than it would be in a video conference.”

That may be true, but it seems hardly worth the risk to everyone’s health, plus all of those who they will interact with back at their homes and campuses after the fact.

Hancock followed that up with one of the more ridiculous comparisons imaginable.

Hancock told me: “We’re asking players and coaches to travel every week. The least we can do is ask the selection committee members to travel.” — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) November 20, 2020

We cannot, of course, play out a college football season on an old edition of NCAA Football. Even if there are challenges doing so, you can accomplish the task of ranking College Football Playoff contenders remotely.

It’s not surprising that a college sports entity is making a baffling decision here, but it is serious frustrating.