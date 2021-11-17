The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football Playoff Selection Committee Reveals New Top 25

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates with John Metchie III.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 04: John Metchie III #8 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes with Jameson Williams #1during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff committee has unveiled its updated top 25 rankings as we prepare to head into the final two weeks of the regular season.

In all honesty, there were not many (if any) surprises in this week’s reveal. Oklahoma fell out of the top 10 after losing to Baylor, with Notre Dame moving up to No. 8, but the top 7 remained unchanged from last week.

Here’s the full top 25 as it stands:

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Oregon
  4. Ohio State
  5. Cincinnati
  6. Michigan
  7. Michigan State
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Wake Forest
  11. Baylor
  12. Ole Miss
  13. Oklahoma
  14. BYU
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Iowa
  18. Pitt
  19. San Diego State
  20. NC State
  21. Arkansas
  22. UTSA
  23. Utah
  24. Houston
  25. Mississippi State

We’ve got a couple of games on the schedule this weekend with CFP implications, most notably Oregon-Utah and Ohio State-Michigan State.

There will be three more rankings releases in 2021. They are set for November 23 and November 30 before the final selection show on Sunday, December 5.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.