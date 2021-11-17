College Football Playoff Selection Committee Reveals New Top 25

The College Football Playoff committee has unveiled its updated top 25 rankings as we prepare to head into the final two weeks of the regular season.

In all honesty, there were not many (if any) surprises in this week’s reveal. Oklahoma fell out of the top 10 after losing to Baylor, with Notre Dame moving up to No. 8, but the top 7 remained unchanged from last week.

Here’s the full top 25 as it stands:

Georgia Alabama Oregon Ohio State Cincinnati Michigan Michigan State Notre Dame Oklahoma State Wake Forest Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma BYU Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa Pitt San Diego State NC State Arkansas UTSA Utah Houston Mississippi State

We’ve got a couple of games on the schedule this weekend with CFP implications, most notably Oregon-Utah and Ohio State-Michigan State.

There will be three more rankings releases in 2021. They are set for November 23 and November 30 before the final selection show on Sunday, December 5.