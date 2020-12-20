Breaking: College Football Playoff Semifinal Officially Relocating

There will be no true Rose Bowl this season. With significant restrictions placed on the game by the state of California and city of Pasadena, many have called for the College Football Playoff to move its scheduled semifinal from the hallowed stadium.

That is officially happening. Moments ago, the College Football Playoff announced that the semifinal game will be moved to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Cotton Bowl.

“The College Football Playoff Management Committee and Tournament of Roses have mutually agreed that, given the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Southern California, the CFP semifinal game previously scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium will now be played at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX,” the CFP announced in a release. “We are pleased that parents and loved ones will now be able to see their students play in the game.”

That last part has been a major sticking point. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, whose team lost the ACC Championship today but is still believed to be a likely College Football Playoff team, said that he’d consider pulling his team from the event if families are not allowed. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney echoed some of those sentiments.

NEWS: The CFP Semifinal officially relocating from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Not resolved yet whether it will carry the Rose Bowl name. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 20, 2020

“We are very grateful to Rose Bowl officials and the City of Pasadena,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock continued in the statement. “They have worked hard to listen to the concerns of the CFP, the teams that might have played there, and their state and government officials. The Tournament of Roses has acted in the best interest of the people who live in Southern California. And we’re grateful to Cotton Bowl and AT&T Stadium officials for their ability to make this late switch possible.

“Add this to the list of ways 2020 has demanded flexibility and last-minute accommodation from everyone in college football. Given all the complexities and difficulties involved, this is the best outcome for everyone concerned.”

The College Football Playoff foursome will be announced tomorrow. ACC Champion Clemson and Big Ten Champion Ohio State are likely locks after today’s games, while Alabama leads a close game against Florida but should be okay either way. Notre Dame, Texas A&M, and maybe the Florida Gators, with an upset win over Alabama, could take the fourth spot.

The other semifinal is set to be played at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans and the national championship is scheduled to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., home of the Orange Bowl.

