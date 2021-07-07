College Football Playoff Announces New Committee Member

The Spun

The College Football Playoff national title game in New Orleans.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: The Clemson Tigers walk the field prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the LSU Tigers at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former Stanford, Notre Dame and Washington head coach Tyrone Willingham has been named to the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, the group announced Wednesday.

Willingham, who previously served on the committee from 2014-17, will replace former Texas A&M head coach R.C. Slocum.

Slocum was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma after a hospital stint, and is stepping down to focus on his health. Willingham will finish the final year of Slocum’s term.

“I am so appreciative of the invitation to rejoin the College Football Playoff selection committee,” Willingham said. “It is an honor to be asked back to such a distinguished group. I have nothing but great memories from my initial experience, and I look forward to working with the current members in 2021.”

The 13-person College Football Playoff selection committee determines the weekly top 25 playoff rankings and ultimately selects the participants for the four-team event that crowns college football’s national champion.

This year’s CFP semifinals will be held on New Year’s Day at the Cotton and Orange Bowls, with the national championship game set for January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.


