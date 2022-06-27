College Football Preseason All-American Teams Released Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - DECEMBER 12: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide waits for the snap during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide defeated the Razorbacks 52-3. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is still two months away, but we're starting to see preseason award lists trickle out.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its 2022 preseason All-America selections on Monday. The oldest college football All-America team contains first and second-team offensive and defensive units.

Alabama's Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is the first-team quarterback, which isn't too surprising. USC's Caleb Williams, and not Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, is the second-team signal caller.

Ohio State is still well-represented on the first-team offense though, with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson making the cut. Last year's Biletnikoff Award winner, USC wide receiver Jordan Addison, a transfer from Pitt, is also a first-team pick.

Defensively, the first string is led by Alabama linebacker Will Anderson, Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Georgia stars Kelee Ringo and Jalen Carter and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, among others.

Ten players who received Walter Camp All-American recognition in 2020 and/or 2021 made the group of 2022 preseason honorees.

