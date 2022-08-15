College Football Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released
The college football Associated Press preseason top 25 poll has officially been released.
Monday afternoon, the Associated Press released its annual college football preseason top 25 poll.
To no one's surprise, Alabama comes in at No. 1. The Crimson Tide, who had a "rebuilding year" in 2021 while losing in the national championship game, have arguably the most-loaded roster in the country.
But the Crimson Tide are far from the only legitimate national title contender.
Here's the full top 25:
- Alabama
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Clemson
- Notre Dame
- Texas A&M
- Utah
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Baylor
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- NC State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Miami
- Pittsburgh
- Wisconsin
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Cincinnati
- Houston
- BYU
You can view the full voting results of the poll here.
Week 1 of the 2022 regular season can't get here soon enough.