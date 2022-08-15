College Football Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and the Kansas State Wildcats at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The college football Associated Press preseason top 25 poll has officially been released.

To no one's surprise, Alabama comes in at No. 1. The Crimson Tide, who had a "rebuilding year" in 2021 while losing in the national championship game, have arguably the most-loaded roster in the country.

But the Crimson Tide are far from the only legitimate national title contender.

Here's the full top 25:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

You can view the full voting results of the poll here.

Week 1 of the 2022 regular season can't get here soon enough.