College Football Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released

Oregon cheerleaders performing during a game.

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 03: Oregon Ducks cheerleaders perform during the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl between the Oregon Ducks and the Kansas State Wildcats at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 3, 2013 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The college football Associated Press preseason top 25 poll has officially been released.

To no one's surprise, Alabama comes in at No. 1. The Crimson Tide, who had a "rebuilding year" in 2021 while losing in the national championship game, have arguably the most-loaded roster in the country. 

But the Crimson Tide are far from the only legitimate national title contender. 

Here's the full top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh 
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

You can view the full voting results of the poll here.

Week 1 of the 2022 regular season can't get here soon enough.