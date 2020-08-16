College Football Preseason Top 25 Released Without Big Ten, Pac-12

The Associated Press will release its official 2020 college football preseason top 25 poll on August 24. The poll will include teams from the Big Ten and the Pac-12.

“The preseason poll has always been a speculative ranking of teams based on last year’s results and knowledge about the new makeup of teams,” AP global sports editor Michael Giarrusso told Ralph D. Russo. “This year, we think it is crucial to give all the teams and all their fans a snapshot look at what the Top 25 would have been to open the season.”

Not everyone is operating this way, though.

247Sports released its preseason top 25 poll without the Big Ten and the Pac-12 on Sunday. Here’s a glimpse at the top 10:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Florida Oklahoma Notre Dame LSU Texas A&M Texas Oklahoma State

Unsurprisingly, the SEC dominates the rankings, with three out of the top four and five out of the top eight.

Teams like Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon will likely be ranked in the Associated Press’ top 25 poll,, which will include the Big Ten and Pac-12 teams.

You can view 247Sports’ full rankings here.