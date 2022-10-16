College Football Program Becomes First To Lose 700 Games

BLOOMINGTON, IN - OCTOBER 14: Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders perform during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Indiana's football program made history on Saturday - but not in a good way.

The Hoosiers fell to Maryland on Saturday, 38-33, dropping to 3-4 on the season.

With that loss, the Indiana football program has now lost 700 games in its history.

The Hoosiers are the first program in college football history to get to that mark.

"Indiana football leads Division I with the most losses in history. On Saturday, the Hoosiers became the first program to lose 700 games," the IndyStar tweeted.

If you're going to be bad, at least be historically bad, right?

The Hoosiers can say they have that going for them, at least.